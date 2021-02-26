Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 107.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000.

NYSEARCA MDY traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $455.12. 78,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,479. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $448.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.00. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $214.22 and a 1-year high of $470.57.

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

