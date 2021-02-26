Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Has $396,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL reduced its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,742 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,816 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in General Electric were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $1,468,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $2,555,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 25,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.40.

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 825,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,827,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $13.35. The stock has a market cap of $109.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.01.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.