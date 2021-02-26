Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Makes New $568,000 Investment in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL bought a new position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UL. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 14,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in Unilever by 326.4% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 12,318 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Unilever by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 99,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after buying an additional 61,208 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $423,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

UL traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.60. 70,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,352,672. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.68. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $63.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.5139 per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

