Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Sells 95 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lessened its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1,438.5% during the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.54.

In other news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $2,085,152.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,129,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTB traded down $5.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.19. 9,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,431. The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.23. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $85.09 and a one year high of $164.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.66.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

M&T Bank announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

