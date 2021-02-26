Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 6.16%.

Shares of RCKY stock traded up $1.02 on Friday, reaching $40.73. 615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,612. The stock has a market cap of $294.97 million, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.74. Rocky Brands has a 1-year low of $14.96 and a 1-year high of $42.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 31st.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

