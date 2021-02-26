Roger Lane-Smith Purchases 20,000 Shares of MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI) Stock

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI) insider Roger Lane-Smith acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.16) per share, with a total value of £33,000 ($43,114.71).

Shares of LON MSI opened at GBX 173 ($2.26) on Friday. MS INTERNATIONAL plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 175 ($2.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £28.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 144.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 123.33.

MS INTERNATIONAL Company Profile

MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services specialist engineering products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Defence, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Corporate Branding divisions.

