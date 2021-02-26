Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given New $560.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $420.00 to $560.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Roku from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $200.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $375.63.

ROKU stock opened at $382.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $427.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -455.17 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Roku has a 52 week low of $58.22 and a 52 week high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roku will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 23,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.55, for a total transaction of $11,220,227.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,311 shares in the company, valued at $17,158,763.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.60, for a total transaction of $9,996,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,856,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 900,501 shares of company stock worth $331,206,684 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

