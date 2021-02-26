Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Raised to $519.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $414.00 to $519.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $410.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $260.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $375.63.

ROKU stock traded up $15.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $398.15. 116,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,633,047. The stock has a market cap of $50.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -455.17 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $58.22 and a fifty-two week high of $486.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $427.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.68.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. On average, analysts anticipate that Roku will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 23,744 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.55, for a total value of $11,220,227.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,158,763.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 68,603 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.68, for a total transaction of $19,598,505.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,829,397.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 900,501 shares of company stock valued at $331,206,684 over the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

