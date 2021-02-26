Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Root updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROOT traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.49. The company had a trading volume of 8,756,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,734. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.90. Root has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $29.48.

Get Root alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. Root is a technology company revolutionizing personal insurance with a pricing model based upon fairness and a modern customer experience. Root's modern, mobile-first customer experience is designed to make insurance simple.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.