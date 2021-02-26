Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates Neutral Rating for Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $350.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $435.00. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ZM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $439.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $431.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $364.73 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $97.37 and a 1 year high of $588.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $392.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $408.55. The firm has a market cap of $104.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 467.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $777.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.13 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 366.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total transaction of $736,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,284 shares of company stock valued at $59,679,622 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,544,000 after buying an additional 29,145 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

