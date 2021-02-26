Rotala (LON:ROL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.46

Rotala PLC (LON:ROL) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 24.46 ($0.32) and traded as high as GBX 30 ($0.39). Rotala shares last traded at GBX 30 ($0.39), with a volume of 9,966 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Rotala in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Get Rotala alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 26.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 24.46. The firm has a market cap of £14.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.86.

In other Rotala news, insider Graham Spooner bought 50,000 shares of Rotala stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £12,500 ($16,331.33).

About Rotala (LON:ROL)

Rotala PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides bus services in the United Kingdom. The company operates commercial and subsidized bus routes for businesses, local authorities, and public and private individuals. It is also involved in the property holding business. Rotala PLC was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tividale, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Rotala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotala and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.