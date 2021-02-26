Roth CH Acquisition I (NASDAQ:ROCH) Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Roth CH Acquisition I Co. (NASDAQ:ROCH) were up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.49 and last traded at $24.00. Approximately 371,988 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 242,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.66.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hill City Capital LP purchased a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition I in the fourth quarter worth $5,291,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Roth CH Acquisition I during the fourth quarter valued at $718,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Roth CH Acquisition I during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Roth CH Acquisition I by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 212,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 10,121 shares during the period. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in Roth CH Acquisition I during the fourth quarter valued at $2,500,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roth CH Acquisition I Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROCH)

Roth CH Acquisition I Co focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or various businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

