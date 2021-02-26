Royal Bank of Canada Increases Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target to C$12.00

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of EFX stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$8.71. 408,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,881. The firm has a market cap of C$781.10 million and a P/E ratio of 9.02. Enerflex has a fifty-two week low of C$4.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.28.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

