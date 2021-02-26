Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) to Underperform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$2.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$10.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on JE. CIBC reiterated an underperform rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Just Energy Group in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform under weight rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of Just Energy Group stock opened at C$4.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$208.54 million and a P/E ratio of -0.22. Just Energy Group has a 12 month low of C$4.31 and a 12 month high of C$45.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,374.38.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer and Commercial segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution It also provides business electricity and natural gas plans, LED retrofit solutions, smart building controls, commercial energy rates, affinity programs, energy monitoring and sub-metering products, energy analytics solutions, HVAC control system, and lighting controls.

