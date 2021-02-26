Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.96 EPS

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96, Fidelity Earnings reports. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%.

RY stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.20. The company had a trading volume of 74,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,316. The company has a market capitalization of $122.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $49.55 and a 12-month high of $90.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.8576 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 57.17%.

RY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.63.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

