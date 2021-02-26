Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Price Target Raised to $119.00

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Desjardins from $117.00 to $119.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Desjardins’ price target indicates a potential upside of 39.97% from the stock’s current price. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.74 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.24.

Shares of RY stock traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.02. 196,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,316. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.30. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $49.55 and a 1-year high of $90.59. The company has a market cap of $121.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

