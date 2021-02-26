Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€71.00” Price Target for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ABI. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. UBS Group set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €62.74 ($73.81).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 12 month high of €110.10 ($129.53).

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

