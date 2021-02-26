Royal Bank of Canada (RY) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $1.08 on May 21st

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.08 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%.

Royal Bank of Canada has raised its dividend by 19.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Royal Bank of Canada has a dividend payout ratio of 49.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$110.35 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$72.00 and a 12 month high of C$113.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$107.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$101.64. The firm has a market cap of C$157.23 billion and a PE ratio of 14.11.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.03 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$11.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 9.7600004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Fundamental Research upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$89.93 to C$102.97 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. CSFB increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$127.00 to C$128.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$115.09.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.06, for a total transaction of C$569,775.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$628,766.32.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.