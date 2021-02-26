Royal Caribbean Group to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($4.88) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Royal Caribbean Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.88) for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RCL. Berenberg Bank cut Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.73.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $91.63 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Group has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $99.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.39 and its 200 day moving average is $69.37. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,018,000 after purchasing an additional 69,757 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

