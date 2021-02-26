Royal Vopak Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.75 Per Share (OTCMKTS:VOPKY)

Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Royal Vopak in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kerstens now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.75 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Royal Vopak’s FY2022 earnings at $4.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Vopak from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th.

Shares of VOPKY remained flat at $$48.39 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699. Royal Vopak has a 52-week low of $41.06 and a 52-week high of $58.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.63.

Royal Vopak Company Profile

Royal Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases and LNG, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. The company operates 66 terminals in Europe, Africa, Asia, the Middle East, China, North Asia, and the Americas with a combined storage capacity of 34.0 million cubic meters.

