Royce & Associates LP Acquires 754,558 Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) by 419.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 934,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 754,558 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Neuronetics were worth $10,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Neuronetics by 13.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 137.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 7,818 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 143,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STIM opened at $15.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 3.05. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $22.43.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Neuronetics from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Neuronetics from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Neuronetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

In other Neuronetics news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 7,585 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $138,122.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,758,564.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory Harper sold 2,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $54,065.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 150,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,582.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,383 shares of company stock worth $622,058 in the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neuronetics Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

