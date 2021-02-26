Royce & Associates LP Boosts Holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 636,911 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,346 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $11,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 5,844.9% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,260,191 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,477,000 after buying an additional 1,238,993 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $93,764,000 after acquiring an additional 501,517 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 532,132 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after acquiring an additional 112,002 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter valued at about $1,346,000. Finally, Second Curve Capital LLC raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 164.4% during the third quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 119,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OCFC opened at $22.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.00 and its 200 day moving average is $17.09. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $22.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.98.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 13.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

Several analysts have issued reports on OCFC shares. Boenning Scattergood raised OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $460,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

