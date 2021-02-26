Royce & Associates LP Has $9.92 Million Stock Position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $9,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,504,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,500,000 after buying an additional 274,299 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,128,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after acquiring an additional 356,259 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,034,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,877,000 after acquiring an additional 356,464 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,621,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,619,000 after purchasing an additional 61,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,408,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,912,000 after purchasing an additional 62,824 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VREX opened at $23.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.73. The stock has a market cap of $901.99 million, a P/E ratio of -40.37, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. Varex Imaging Co. has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $26.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Varex Imaging presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Varex Imaging Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

