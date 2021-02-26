Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Director Michael K. Shields Buys 1,500 Shares

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Director Michael K. Shields acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $17,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $17,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:RMT opened at $11.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.32. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.28.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 153.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 156,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 94,908 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 473,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 66,705 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 14,905 shares during the period. 29.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

