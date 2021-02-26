Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 481,568 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 3,975.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 481,568 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.44% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $12,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 241.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,274,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,208 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,743,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,358,000 after purchasing an additional 566,342 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,297,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,787,000 after purchasing an additional 565,157 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,550,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,012,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,731,000 after purchasing an additional 433,514 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OFC opened at $26.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.27. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $29.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 51.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 3.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.23.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

