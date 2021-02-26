Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 629,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,156 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.72% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $12,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter worth about $25,196,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $18,923,000. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter worth about $11,331,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,529,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,333,000 after buying an additional 632,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 31.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,333,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,635,000 after buying an additional 560,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $25.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.77. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $26.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BLMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloomin’ Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,919,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 662,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,303,390.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.