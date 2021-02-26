Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 18,962 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,962 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $11,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Etsy by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 8,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $1,279,857.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,630,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total value of $139,569.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at $195,427.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,124 shares of company stock worth $6,006,346 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ETSY opened at $197.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $211.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.50. The company has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $239.47.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.50. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. Analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

ETSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Etsy from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Etsy from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Etsy from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.59.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

