Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,723 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $12,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the third quarter worth $46,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the third quarter worth $82,000. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $46.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.87. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $49.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.97.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 6.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COLB shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

