Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $12.08 Million Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 119.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,720 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $12,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in WD-40 by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,072,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $550,696,000 after purchasing an additional 58,133 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in WD-40 by 2,028.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 361,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 344,859 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in WD-40 by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in WD-40 by 33.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,681,000 after purchasing an additional 23,439 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in WD-40 by 1.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 84,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WDFC shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $337.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

In related news, Director William B. Noble sold 583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total value of $178,083.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WDFC stock opened at $312.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.98 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $151.16 and a 12 month high of $333.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $305.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.78.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.80 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.91%.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

