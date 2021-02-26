Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 32,318 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,318 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Conagra Brands worth $11,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 611.5% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth $409,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 2,337.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 71,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CAG opened at $34.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.86. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.83 and a 52-week high of $39.34. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.36.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.