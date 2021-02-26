Ryan D. Taylor Sells 218,255 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 218,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $5,493,478.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,799,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,285,587.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

PLTR opened at $23.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.20. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 442.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.14.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.