Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Position Reduced by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 368,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,902 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.68% of Ryder System worth $22,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the third quarter worth $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 15.1% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 3,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 2,286.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 266.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 84,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System stock opened at $68.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.67. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.62 and a 52 week high of $70.23.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.12). Ryder System had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. Research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.16%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on R shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.