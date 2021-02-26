S&T (ETR:SANT) PT Set at €29.00 by Warburg Research

S&T (ETR:SANT) has been given a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.64% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of S&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €31.00 ($36.47).

SANT stock opened at €22.90 ($26.94) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.35. S&T has a fifty-two week low of €13.20 ($15.53) and a fifty-two week high of €25.72 ($30.26). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €20.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is €20.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 29.52.

S&T Company Profile

S&T AG develops, implements, and markets IT hardware, solutions, and services primarily in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The IT Services segment develops, implements, and markets hardware and software-based solutions, and information technology services.

