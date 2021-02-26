Safe (SAFE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $61,122.00

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. One Safe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000721 BTC on exchanges. Safe has a market capitalization of $6.90 million and $61,122.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Safe has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Safe alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001105 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.