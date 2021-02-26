Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Announces Earnings Results

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by $20.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,706.84% and a negative return on equity of 63.81%.

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $83.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.18. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $98.39. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 2.23.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAGE. Truist raised their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.11.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

