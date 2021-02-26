Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Stock Price Up 6% After Earnings Beat

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)’s stock price rose 6% on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $87.85 and last traded at $85.04. Approximately 582,623 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 479,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.24.

The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.81% and a negative net margin of 7,706.84%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SAGE shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Mizuho cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 31.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 100.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 438,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,793,000 after acquiring an additional 220,127 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $1,211,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $391,000.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.33. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 2.23.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

