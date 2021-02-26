SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.18%.

Shares of SailPoint Technologies stock traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $57.35. 76,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,899. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,653.35 and a beta of 2.01. SailPoint Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19.

SAIL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush boosted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.11.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total transaction of $1,004,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,509,580.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $655,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,732.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,017 shares of company stock worth $4,330,139 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

