SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.1–0.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $404-412 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $399.9 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its FY21 guidance to ($0.10-0.01) EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAIL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.11.

NYSE:SAIL traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,339,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,524. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.71. SailPoint Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $64.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,653.35 and a beta of 2.01.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.15. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total value of $1,004,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,509,580.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $45,598.95. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,279.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,017 shares of company stock worth $4,330,139. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

