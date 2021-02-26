salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given a $315.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) received a $315.00 price target from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CRM. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. OTR Global raised salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a $276.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.30.

salesforce.com stock traded down $9.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $221.29. The company had a trading volume of 466,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,050,684. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 9,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,207,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,731,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.36, for a total value of $71,789.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,849.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,444 shares of company stock valued at $17,629,599 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,398,114 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $311,123,000 after purchasing an additional 58,643 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at $7,633,000. Broadleaf Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 24,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at $16,144,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,081,463 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $240,658,000 after buying an additional 132,420 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

