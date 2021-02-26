salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given New $273.00 Price Target at Macquarie

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target increased by Macquarie from $252.00 to $273.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. OTR Global raised shares of salesforce.com to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on salesforce.com from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $265.00.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM traded down $11.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $220.00. The stock had a trading volume of 387,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,050,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.44, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $230.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 9,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,207,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,731,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.36, for a total value of $71,789.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,849.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,444 shares of company stock valued at $17,629,599 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.