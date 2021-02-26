SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Lowered to “Hold” at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities lowered shares of SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DNB Markets cut shares of SalMar ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Danske cut shares of SalMar ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday.

Get SalMar ASA alerts:

OTCMKTS SALRF opened at $69.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.13. SalMar ASA has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $69.70.

About SalMar ASA

SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, the United States, Canada, Norway, rest of Europe, and internationally. It is involved in the broodfish, lumpfish, and smolt production; and marine-phase farming, harvesting, packaging, processing, and sale of farmed salmon.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for SalMar ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SalMar ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.