Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

SZGPY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Baader Bank upgraded Salzgitter from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Salzgitter from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of SZGPY stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. Salzgitter has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $3.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average is $2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.22.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

