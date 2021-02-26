Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Buys 3,826 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 750.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,076,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,046 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,912,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,676,000 after buying an additional 412,815 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,725,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,684,000 after buying an additional 408,585 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,434,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,699,000 after buying an additional 233,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,433,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,241,000 after buying an additional 1,355,424 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTIP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,684. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $46.38 and a 12 month high of $51.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.03.

