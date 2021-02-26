Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $375,000 Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $99,454,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,384,756,000 after buying an additional 1,131,731 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,764,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $571,223,000 after purchasing an additional 737,344 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 36.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,688,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,879,000 after purchasing an additional 716,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 5,030.1% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 709,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,084,000 after purchasing an additional 695,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX opened at $100.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.05. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $104.96. The firm has a market cap of $186.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.67, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.62.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.