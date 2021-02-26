Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) by 1,033.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,089,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,490,000 after purchasing an additional 126,364 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,591 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,184,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ USIG traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.57. 1,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,164. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $62.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.32.

