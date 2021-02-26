Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Sells 2,591 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Halliburton by 295.7% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,141 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HAL. Bank of America raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. HSBC cut Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $14.20 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Stephens raised Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.65.

In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $48,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,257.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $88,980.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,388. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $21.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.73.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.