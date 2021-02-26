Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $30.68

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.68 and last traded at $30.68, with a volume of 1531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.05.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SANA)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc develops and delivers engineered cells as medicine for patients. It identifies and develops potential product candidates; and executes preclinical studies. The company develops technologies to repair and control genes in cells; and replace any cell in the body. Sana Biotechnology, Inc was formerly known as FD Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Sana Biotechnology, Inc in September 2018.

