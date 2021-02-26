Sandbridge Acquisition (NYSE:SBG) Trading 5.3% Higher

Sandbridge Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBG)’s share price traded up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.56 and last traded at $10.68. 3,620,871 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 789% from the average session volume of 407,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Sandbridge Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Sandbridge Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sandbridge Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Sandbridge Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sandbridge Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,325,000.

Sandbridge Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:SBG)

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

