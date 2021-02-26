Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) a €43.00 Price Target

TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) received a €43.00 ($50.59) target price from analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €37.70 ($44.35) target price on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €42.91 ($50.49).

FP stock traded up €0.48 ($0.56) during trading on Friday, reaching €39.46 ($46.42). 10,111,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,940,000. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €36.25 and a 200-day moving average price of €33.37. TOTAL SE has a 1 year low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a 1 year high of €49.33 ($58.04).

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

