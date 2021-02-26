Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.65) EPS.

SGMO has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

Shares of SGMO stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $11.39. The stock had a trading volume of 56,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average is $12.30. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $19.43.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51.51% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total transaction of $132,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rolf Andrew Ramelmeier sold 3,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $60,391.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,108,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,179,000 after acquiring an additional 355,792 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,025,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,388,000 after acquiring an additional 536,249 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,407,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,182,000 after acquiring an additional 362,960 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,356,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,772,000 after acquiring an additional 62,257 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,782,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,818,000 after buying an additional 802,865 shares in the last quarter. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression.

